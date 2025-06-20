Title-winning coach to lead Team K League vs. Newcastle United in exhibition

Kim Pan-gon, head coach of the three-time defending K League 1 champions Ulsan HD FC, will lead the South Korean league’s All-Star squad against Newcastle United in their summer exhibition match.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that Kim will serve as head coach for Team K League against the Premier League club at 8 p.m. on July 30 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

It will be the first match of this year’s Coupang Play Series, an annual event inviting European clubs for preseason matches in South Korea. For the second match, Newcastle will take on Tottenham Hotspur, captained by South Korean superstar Son Heung-min, at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Kim led Ulsan to their third consecutive title in 2024 after taking over from Hong Myung-bo in July, elevating them from fourth place to the top of the tables over the final stretch.

Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo will be Kim’s assistant against Newcastle.

The K League said fan voting will determine the starting lineup of 11 players, plus one young player under the age of 22. Kim, Lee and the league’s technical committee will select the reserves.