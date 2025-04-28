‘The Old Woman With the Knife’: more than action, poignant look at aging

The upcoming action thriller “The Old Woman With the Knife” perhaps misses a key opportunity in translation; its Korean title, “Pagwa,” meaning bruised fruit, offers a far more lyrical and symbolically resonant portrayal of the protagonist’s journey.

Throughout its 122-minute runtime, the Korean film invites viewers to reflect on societal views on aging and its inevitable loss of vitality, as seen through the central character, Hornclaw (Lee Hye-young), a once-deadly killer now grappling with her declining physical prowess and agility.

Based on the novel of the same name by Gu Byeong-mo, the film follows the assassin-for-hire in her 60s who has spent her whole life eliminating those perceived as society’s worst in the name of “pest control.”

A young Hornclaw walks barefoot through the snow on a winter night in this still from the Korean action thriller “The Old Woman With the Knife,” provided by Next Entertainment World (NEW). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The film opens with a young Hornclaw walking feebly, barefoot on a snow-covered street until she collapses. Discovered and saved by Ryu (Kim Mu-yeol) by accident, she is subsequently trained to become a seasoned killer, operating under a rigid moral code to target only the truly evil.

She is also strictly — and repeatedly — taught one rule: Never make anything you want to keep.

As she ages, however, she begins, despite herself, to soften. She adopts an aged, sick dog, and forms an inexplicable attachment to Dr. Kang, the vet (Yeon Woo-jin) who accidentally tends to her wounds after one deadly mission.

The man’s candid and unguarded manner towards her, even though he seemingly knows the violent nature of her work, helps her gradually open up.

In one such scene, he says to her, “I know you are a good person.”

“I am not a good person,” she snaps.

“That,” he counters, “is the answer only a good person would give.”

Then Bullfight (Kim Sung-cheol) enters the picture, a skilled young hit man who mysteriously shadows her. While he clearly harbors a deep grudge against her, his feelings toward her seem far more complex than simple animosity.

Without telling who he is, Bullfight tells her he wants “equal ruin.”

Shifting between past and present, the narrative reveals the shared history between the two characters. Yet, this backstory feels insufficient to convincingly justify Bullfight’s near-obsessive fixation on her.

Despite some weaknesses in its narrative buildup, the film successfully defies convention by offering thoughtful social commentary on aging and loss.

Central to this is the lead actress, herself in her 60s, who masterfully embodies a role typically reserved for young, muscular men defined by their fearlessness in the face of danger.

Director Min Kyu-dong has previously lauded the actress, saying her life experience made it seem as though she was destined for this role, and that the film owes much to her.

The movie premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February as part of its Special section. It was also invited to the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and the Beijing International Film Festival earlier this month.

“The Old Woman With the Knife” is set for local release on Wednesday.