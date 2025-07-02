‘The King of Kings’ success signals new era of global confidence for Korean creators: director

The appeal of the South Korean animated film “The King of Kings” is driven by its high-quality production and universal theme of love, not just its faith-based nature, according to its director.

At a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday, director and scriptwriter Jang Seong-ho said he chose the life of Jesus Christ for his debut film to fill a notable void. Despite Jesus’ “massive influence” on human history, he said, there had never been a major animated film dedicated to his story.

Inspired by Charles Dickens’ “The Life of Our Lord,” the film follows the author as he tells the story of Christ to his son, Walter, and cat, Willa. It boasts an impressive voice cast, including Oscar Isaac and Pierce Brosnan.

Released in the United States on April 11, the movie has already earned US$68 million at the global box office. Its success has also set a new record in the U.S., where it became the highest-grossing Korean film by surpassing Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite.”

“The King of Kings” director and scriptwriter Jang Seong-ho attends a press conference in Seoul on July 2, 2025. (Yonhap)

From the project’s inception a decade ago, the director planned to target the North American market, knowing it was the only way to recover the substantial budget needed for the high level of quality he envisioned.

That ambitious vision was something Jang said he never doubted. His background as a visual effects expert assured him he could produce a technically superb film. But the true battle was a nearly decadelong fight to secure the funding to make it a reality.

“I spent 99 percent of my energy sourcing financial backing for the film,” he said, explaining the lengthy delay.

Acknowledging that he still sees “much room for improvement,” the director affirmed that he gave the project his all. “What makes me especially proud,” he said, “is when people express their astonishment upon discovering from the credits that the film was made by Koreans.”

A still from “The King of Kings” is seen in this image provided by Mofac Studio on July 2, 2025. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 54-year-old director also reflected on the shift he’s witnessed over the last decade, noting that his foreign colleagues have become increasingly knowledgeable about Korean culture and language.

“There is a marked difference between a decade ago and now,” he said. “Now I really feel that they treat me as a coworker.”

This means, he explained, “The time for feeling culturally inferior is over. My generation may have had that sentiment deep down, but younger Koreans don’t.”

“The creative landscape has leveled. Just as Hollywood makes films about Korea, we are now in an age where we can create stories about any subject without hesitation,” Jang added.

“The King of Kings” is set to hit theaters in 90 nations by the end of the year. That number could expand to as many as 120 countries, as discussions for release are currently underway.

The film is set for release in South Korea on July 16.