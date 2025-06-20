The Boyz’s former member denies prostitution allegations

Juhaknyeon, who recently departed from the K-pop boy group The Boyz following a controversy over his private life, on Thursday acknowledged he drank with a former Japanese adult video actress but denied allegations of purchasing sex.

“I’m sorry to my fans and everyone who were shocked by the news articles about me for causing trouble due to this disgraceful incident,” Juhaknyeon wrote in a post on his social media page.

“It is true that I was present at a drinking gathering with acquaintances in the early hours of May 30, 2025,” he continued. “But I never committed any illegal acts, including prostitution as reported by some media outlets or mentioned in rumors.”

He again apologized for his actions and said he deeply regrets his behavior.

The 26-year-old singer had suspended his activities as a member of the group Monday, citing unspecified “personal issues.” However, two days later, after media reports emerged that he had been seen drinking with the former adult video actress at a bar in Tokyo, his agency, One Hundred Label, announced that he would leave the group and that his exclusive contract with the agency had been terminated due to the scandal.