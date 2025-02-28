Tens of thousands set to hold rallies for, against Yoon’s impeachment

Tens of thousands of people are expected to hold large-scale rallies for or against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment Saturday, police said Friday, as the nation is still reeling from political fallout from Yoon’s failed bid to impose martial law Dec. 3.

Rallies are scheduled to take place in central Seoul, including Gwanghwamun, Jongno and Yeouido, prompting police and the Seoul city government to draw up measures for traffic and crowd controls, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Political polarization has heightened, with hearings of Yoon’s impeachment trials completed early this week. The Constitutional Court has started deliberations to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or reinstate him.

Candlelight Action, a progressive civic group, will hold a national “candlelight cultural festival” at an intersection near Anguk Station at 2 p.m.

The main opposition Democratic Party and four other opposition parties will hold a rally calling for Yoon’s impeachment at 3:30 p.m. in the same location, and protesters will march together at 5 p.m.

Rallies led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon will gather near the Gwanghwamun area of central Seoul at 1 p.m. to oppose Yoon’s impeachment and march toward the Constitutional Court.

Separately, another conservative Christian group, Save Korea, will hold a prayer meeting near a road linking Yeouido to the Mapo Bridge.