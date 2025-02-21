Swiss ambassador to N. Korea assumes post after presenting credentials

Switzerland’s top envoy to North Korea has begun his duties after submitting his credentials to Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the North’s parliamentary standing committee, according to the North’s state media Friday.

Choe was presented with credentials from Jurg Burri, Switzerland’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to North Korea, at Mansudae Assembly Hall on Thursday on behalf of state leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Choe and the ambassador had talks, which were also attended by Kim Son-kyong and North Korea’s vice foreign minister, the KCNA said.

North Korea and Switzerland hosted an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations at the North Korean Embassy in Switzerland last month.

In September last year, Sweden reinstated its diplomats to its embassy in North Korea, becoming the first Western country to do so since COVID-19 border controls in 2020 led to the withdrawal of most foreign diplomats from the country.

With Poland reopening its embassy in Pyongyang in November and Switzerland appointing its ambassador, more Western countries appear to be preparing to resume diplomatic activities in North Korea.

Only a few countries with close ties to North Korea, such as China, Russia, Mongolia and Cuba, had been operating their embassies in the North with limited capacities since border controls were lifted in August 2023.

According to the South Korean unification ministry, 15 foreign embassies were operating in North Korea as of recently, including those from Brazil, Iran, India, Nigeria and Nicaragua.

Switzerland does not operate an embassy in North Korea, as its ambassador to China doubles as the envoy to North Korea.