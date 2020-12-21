Surprise U.S. Women’s Open champ to join LPGA Tour in 2021

Kim A-lim, who shocked the golfing world by winning the oldest LPGA major championship earlier this month, will take her talent to America next year.

The reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion announced on Monday that she will be joining the LPGA full-time starting in 2021. The 25-year-old had been playing on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour since 2016.

Kim became one of the tour’s best Cinderella stories of 2020 when she captured the U.S. Women’s Open in Houston on Dec. 14. She rallied from a five-stroke deficit to finish at three-under 281, holding off world No. 1 Ko Jin-young by one shot.

In this Associated Press file photo from Dec. 14, 2020, Kim A-lim of South Korea hoists the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston. (Yonhap)

Typically, any non-LPGA member who wins a tournament is eligible for full LPGA membership for the following season. But with the 2020 season having been cut from 33 tournaments to 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all full-time players who otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for next year’s membership will retain their status for another season. This also means Kim will enjoy her full-fledged membership through 2022.