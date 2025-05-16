Supreme Court looking into hostess bar allegations against judge

The Supreme Court said Friday it is looking into allegations that a judge overseeing former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial was treated to multiple visits to an expensive hostess bar.

Earlier this week, Rep. Kim Yong-min of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) disclosed during a parliamentary session what he said was a “detailed tip-off” that judge Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court visited a hostess bar multiple times without once paying the cost of 1 million won (US$716) to 2 million won per person.

Details, such as when the alleged visits took place or Jee’s relationship to the other people involved, have yet to be revealed.

“Since the allegations against the judge in question were raised, we have been looking into the facts by reviewing all possible methods based on material from the National Assembly, media reports and other sources,” the ethical inspection bureau of the Supreme Court said.

“Should we confirm the details of any misdeeds in the future, we plan to take steps in line with the relevant laws,” it added.

Jee is the presiding judge for former President Yoon’s trial on insurrection charges related to his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

He was also the judge responsible for canceling Yoon’s arrest in March.

The DP has stepped up calls for Jee’s removal from the trial, arguing the alleged visits appeared to be a violation of anti-graft laws.

The Seoul Central District Court said Thursday it could not comment on the allegations as they were “abstract” and had not been proven true.