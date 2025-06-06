Super Junior to return with studio album marking 20th anniv.

K-pop idol group Super Junior will make a comeback with a new full-length album next month, the group’s agency said Thursday.

Titled “Super Junior25,” in line with the name of the band’s 2005 debut album, “Super Junior05,” the band’s 12th studio album will drop July 8, according to SM Entertainment.

It marks the band’s first album in two years and eight months since “The Road: Celebration,” the second installment of its two-part 11th studio album series, released in December 2022.

The upcoming album will feature nine tracks, the agency said, without giving further details.

Debuting in November 2005, Super Junior has become an iconic act of second-generation K-pop with hit songs such as “Sorry, Sorry,” “Bonamana,” “Mr. Simple” and “Sexy, Free & Single.”

In addition to group projects, the members have gained popularity in various fields, including acting, variety TV shows, and both unit and solo activities.

Super Junior will hold an online showcase event for its international fans July 8, the day of the album’s release.