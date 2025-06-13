Super Junior to hold world tour marking 20th anniv.

K-pop idol group Super Junior will launch a world tour as it celebrates the 20th anniversary since its debut this year, the group’s agency, SM Entertainment said Thursday.

The tour titled “Super Show 10″ will kick off in Seoul on Aug. 23-24 and continue in 15 other big cities around the world, including Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila and Mexico City.

Debuting in November 2005, the group has gained global popularity with hit songs such as “Sorry, Sorry” and “Mr. Simple.”

Ahead of the world tour, the group is set to release its 12th full-length album, “Super Junior25,” on July 8.