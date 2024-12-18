Sullivan says democratic institutions in S. Korea are ‘holding’ despite martial law attempt

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that democratic institutions in South Korea are “holding” in the aftermath of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt, while noting “dramatic” events can happen even in highly advanced democracies.

Sullivan made the remarks during a forum hosted by 92NY, a cultural organization in New York, as he addressed a question about the ongoing political turmoil in South Korea.

“We had January 6. I think it’s important for us to recognize that dramatic events happen even in highly advanced, consolidated democracies,” he said, referring to the 2021 attack on Capitol Hill by President Donald Trump’s supporters. “The real test is can the democratic institutions hold at the end of the day even if they bend.”

He added, “The institutions in South Korea are holding.”

Sullivan recalled “dramatic moments” in South Korea earlier this month when protesters pushed aside the guns of martial law troops that were dispatched to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from going into the legislature to vote to repudiate the martial law declaration.

“If you look at the fact … actually now, the processes are working. They’re going through their paces,” he said. “It was quite a moment, and something that I think we’re not entirely out of the woods because there are still more chapters in this play until everything is worked through the courts and so forth.”

He predicted that the world will see more “surprises” in the future as it is a “new era,” given that the post-Cold War era is over and a competition is under way for “what comes next.”

“From my perspective, what the United States has to do is try to strengthen its fundamental hand so it can deal with whatever comes next, and there will be surprises,” he said.

On Saturday, the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon over the martial law attempt, suspending him from presidential duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate or unseat him from office.