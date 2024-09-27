Stray Kids to perform at American Music Awards

South Korean boy group Stray Kids will perform at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs).

The AMAs announced Thursday (U.S. time) that the K-pop octet will be among the performers of the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, airing Oct. 6 on U.S. TV network CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The awards show, which celebrates its 50th year, is one of the three biggest pop music awards in the United States, alongside the Grammy Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

This image provided by Dick Clark Productions shows that K-pop boy group Stray Kids will perform at this year’s American Music Awards on Oct. 6, 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Stray Kids will be the second K-pop act to perform at the AMAs, following BTS.

The group will deliver a special performance honoring the legacy of boy bands at the AMAs.

Last year, Stray Kids won the Top K-pop Album category at the Billboard Music Awards and Best K-pop at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The group kicked off its new world tour in Seoul last month. The “dominATE” tour will continue in Singapore on Saturday, followed by Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 19; Sydney on Oct. 26; and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 2.