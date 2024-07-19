Stray Kids ‘still hungry’ for more successes, love

K-pop sensation Stray Kids expressed its continued ambition and desire for growth during a press conference in Seoul on Friday to promote its new EP, “Ate.”

The group’s ninth EP marks the first release in eight months following its eigth EP, “Rock-Star.”

“Even though we feel the joy of performing in front of many fans, we are still hungry. We want to be loved more,” member Changbin said during the press conference held a few hours before the album’s release.

The title “Ate” carries a dual meaning, representing the group’s aspiration to “devour” the music market this summer while also referencing the number eight, which corresponds to the number of the group’s members, according to the group.

“Ate” consists of eight tracks, including “Chk Chk Boom,” “Mountains.” “Jjam,” “I Like It,” Runners” and “Stray Kids.”

The lead single, “Chk Chk Boom,” showcases a new facet of Stray Kids’ musical identity by blending Latin-inspired hip-hop rhythms with its signature powerful performance style.

Han, another member, said the team wanted to evolve its sound while maintaining its distinctive appeal.

“If we showed explosive and dispersing energy before, this album focuses on being restrained but not boring, and flaunting our style,” he explained.

The album’s promotion has been boosted by a music video featuring surprise appearances by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, adding a layer of international appeal.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” team leader Bang Chan said of the stars’ appearances. “They took time out of their busy schedules to join us, and we filmed together in New York.”

Seungmin echoed this sentiment, noting, “It seems surreal, even being in the same frame.”

Since its debut in 2018, Stray Kids has emerged as a leading figure in the K-pop scene, securing four No. 1s on the Billboard 200 with “Oddinary,” “Maxident,” “5-Star” and “Rock-Star.”

Stray Kids also became the first among fourth-generation K-pop boy groups to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, as “Lalalala,” the lead track on “Rock-Star,” ranked No. 90 in November. The group once again tied its own chart record in May with the digital single “Lose My Breath” featuring Charlie Puth.

The group’s international presence continues to grow, with recent headlining performances at music festivals in Milan and London, and an upcoming appearance at Lollapalooza Chicago.

In a show of unity and commitment to their future together, all members of Stray Kids recently renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment before the current agreements were set to expire.

“We wanted to continue to draw our future together thanks to the company staff who have supported us a lot. As a leader, I’m grateful to my bandmates for having the same mind and was moved for this,” Bang Chan said, expressing gratitude for the decision.

“Stray Kids has been depicting our story well since before our debut, and there are many more aspects of us that we want to show. We consider this a new beginning and will continue to show more of ourselves,” he added.