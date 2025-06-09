‘Squid Game’ Season 3: ultimate showdown between Gi-hun, Front Man

The third — and final — season of the global sensational hit “Squid Game” seeks to pose a fundamental question of whether human beings can create a better world for future generations, its director said Monday, offering exploration rather than definitive answers.

“Amidst the intense competition of capitalist society, I wanted this work to ask, ‘Can humans build a better world? Can we leave a sustainable one for future generations?” series creator, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said at a press conference promoting the new season in Seoul.

“Over the last five years, we’ve dedicated our utmost efforts to create this show. In the finale, it will feature a confrontation between Gi-hun and the Front Man over their fundamental beliefs about humanity and their respective worldviews,” he said. “You can consider it a showdown of their core values.”

Series creator, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk speaks during a press conference for the third and final season of “Squid Game” in Seoul on June 9, 2025. (Yonhap)

The upcoming season, the director’s favorite in his own words, will conclude the entire story of “Squid Game,” where the narrative reaches the ultimate depths of despair.

Specifically, it will depict Gi-hun’s struggle to find his way back from the desperation he faces following the death of his best friend, Jung-bae, in the deadly games, according to the director.

He has previously said he wanted to explore the very end of despair, where even those holding onto the faintest glimmers of hope see them shattered. “When all hope is extinguished and only despair remains — what lies beyond that?” he asked.

Actor Lee Jung-jae, who portrayed the main protagonist Gi-hun, noted the series’ ability to seamlessly weave “its big theme with small individual stories” as a key reason for its success.

“I found it fascinating that fans both at home and abroad each have their own favorite characters,” he said at the conference. “I am so proud of connecting with audiences over such a long-running series. I can’t wait to see viewers’ reactions to the new season.”

Lee Byung-hun, who played the Front Man, attributed the drama’s political and social insight to its profound resonance with global audiences.

“The reason this series is so much loved in so many countries with different cultures and languages is because they all connect with the messages it offers.”

Cast members and director Hwang Dong-hyuk (C, 1st row) pose for photos during a press conference in Seoul on June 9, 2025. (Yonhap)

The director, who called the show’s success “miraculous,” plans to leverage the experience and knowledge gained from “Squid Game” for his next endeavor.

“While we all start new projects hoping for success, achieving this level is something else entirely. Everything I’ve learned during the production of this series will be a cornerstone for what I do next,” he said.

Much to the disappointment of the series’ avid fans, Hwang ruled out a fourth season, but he did leave the door open for a potential spin-off.

“I have no plan for Season 4, but I do have a plan for a movie in my head right now,” he said. “Also, if an opportunity arises, I am open to a spin-off.”

“Squid Game” Season 3 is set for release June 27.