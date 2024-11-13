‘Squid Game’ Season 2 takes darker turn as Gi-hun transforms with new purpose

Convincingly portraying the shift in attitude and mindset of the main character, Gi-hun, was one of the biggest challenges in creating the second season of “Squid Game,” director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said.

In the first season, Gi-hun is depicted as “somewhat reckless, childish and immature, often quick to anger, but he also has a deep affection for people, displaying an inherent human nature,” he said during a Q&A session released by Netflix Wednesday. “At the end of the first season, Gi-hun undergoes a fundamental change after going through traumatic experiences, despite winning the prize money.”

While Gi-hun initially plans to move on and live a happy life with his daughter using the money, he is not the same person he used to be, a profound transformation “symbolized by his new red hair,” Hwang explained.

Gi-hun’s dramatic shift from an energetic and curious individual to someone who fearlessly pursues a single purpose in life is “the central element” that sets Season 2 apart from the first and helps “Squid Game” Season 2 convey deeper messages, according to the director.

Now Gi-hun knows “too much” to return to his old self, and he becomes “obsessed with one goal” — to track down “those” behind the deadly games and punish them in his own way.

Regarding the characters of the “Front Man,” and “Salesman,” portrayed by Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo, respectively, these roles have gained greater significance due to the deep discussions and strong commitment both actors showed during the production process.

“Actor Lee is the type who asks lots of questions about his character, no matter how brief his scenes are, like what kind of person the character is, why he does what he does and so forth,” he said, adding the actor’s curiosity and dedication helped enrich the character.

In the second season, Netflix’s popular Korean original series touches upon the deepening social issue of online gambling among young people, featuring multiple desperate young characters struggling with gambling debts.

“I used to imagine that the participants would be older with debt and no hope, resorting to playing in the ‘Squid Game.’ But times have changed, now teens and people in their 20s are losing large sums of money through cryptocurrencies and online gambling,” he said.

“Sadly, I’ve come to realize it became more natural — and even more realistic — to feature those young people in the series,” he said.

The director suggested that in the second season, set to premiere on Dec. 26, viewers should pay attention to how the villains attempt to run the Squid Game while concealing their misdeeds.

“Season 1 was like a mystery where the culprits remained unknown. But Season 2 starts by revealing them early on. The fun will come from watching how these characters manage to cover up their crimes and navigate the unfolding events.”