‘Squid Game’ Season 2 raises tension with bold ‘O’ and ‘X’ marks

The upcoming “Squid Game” Season 2 will depict social divisions even more vividly, using a set design that features large “O” and “X” marks on the floor of the participants’ huge dormitory.

The new addition is designed to highlight division and tension, director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained at a press event held on the set of the Netflix popular Korean original series.

“Globally, there are conflicts based on region and religion. Domestically, we also see many divisions by age, gender, geography and social class,” he said. “We often see people take sides and label the other group as wrong. They draw a line between who is ‘O’ and who is ‘X,’ dividing and attacking each other.”

Between the illuminated marks, there is a button where the 456 participants, competing for a massive cash prize, can vote on whether to continue or end the deadly games after each round.

The voting system and the chaotic division, symbolized by the two marks, are “central themes” in the second season, according to the director.

Overall, the set for Season 2 is slightly larger and taller, while retaining its distinctive color scheme and design. The maze-like stairways and corridors will serve as the backdrop for key moments of conflict among the participants, according to art director Chae Kyung-sun.

“Please look forward to seeing what other places will come from here,” she said.

Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the previous winner, deciding not to board a flight to the United States. Instead, he returns with a new purpose.

In the teaser for Season 2 released earlier this month, he urges everyone to leave the game immediately, warning them that they will be killed. However, his desperate plea goes unheard as the participants chant, “One more game!”

The second season is set for release Dec. 26, with a third season planned for release next year.