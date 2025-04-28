‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk honored with Creator Tribute at Gotham Awards

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director behind the global sensation “Squid Game,” will be honored with the Creator Tribute at the upcoming Gotham Television Awards, the awards’ organizer said Friday.

The director was selected for “combining high-stakes storytelling with sharp cultural commentary to create the global phenomenon,” the Gotham Film & Media Institute said in a press release.

According to the institute, the Creator Tribute award category, introduced last year, “recognizes the iconic artists and creators who have enriched the landscape and pushed the boundaries of TV, making an indelible impact on the medium.”

Established in 1991, the Gotham Awards have annually recognized outstanding achievements in independent films and television series. “Squid Game” won the award for Breakthrough Series — Long Form (over 40 minutes) in 2021.

The awards ceremony will take place in person at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on June 2.