‘Squid Game 3′ smashes Netflix’s charts; entire franchise enters top 10
“Squid Game” Season 3 dominated Netflix’s weekly charts by a significant margin, the streaming platform said Wednesday.
The third and final season of the Korean original show claimed the top spot of Netflix’s non-English chart, drawing a staggering 60 million views during the June 23-29 period.
The season’s viewership was nearly 10 times that of its closest competitor, the Spanish series “Olympo.”
The latest season’s immense popularity also sparked renewed interest in the entire saga. Season 2 and Season 1 entered the chart at No. 3 and No. 6, respectively.
The phenomenon wasn’t limited to non-English shows. “Squid Game” Season 3′s viewership single-handedly surpassed the 34.5 million combined total of all top 10 English-language series. It towered over the leading English show, “The Waterfront,” which captured 11.6 million views.
The final six episodes, released last Friday, brought the global acclaimed story of Gi-hun and the deadly competition to its dramatic conclusion.