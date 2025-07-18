- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for ex-Marine chief
Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon’s team filed for an arrest warrant for former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan on Friday, in a widening investigation into allegations that then high-ranking officials intervened in an initial military probe into the tragic death of a young Marine in 2023.
Kim is suspected of being involved in the alleged interference in the initial probe of the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died while searching for torrential rain victims in July 2023 without safety equipment, such as a life jacket.
The arrest warrant for Kim was sought on charges of perjury, according to the special prosecutor’s team.
The special counsel has been looking into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol flew into a rage during a meeting of senior presidential secretaries on July 31, 2023, after being briefed on the results of the initial probe that found a senior Marine commander responsible for Chae’s death.