Special counsel imposes fresh travel ban on ex-first lady: sources

A special counsel team has imposed a fresh travel ban on former first lady Kim Keon Hee as part of its probe into corruption allegations surrounding her, judicial sources said Wednesday.

The investigation team, led by special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, made the move after it received the case last month from the prosecution, which had already prohibited Kim from leaving the country, according to the sources.

The investigation into the former first lady, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, centers on 16 allegations, including her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, acceptance of a luxury bag and suspected interference in election nominations.

Min’s team launched an official probe into the case Wednesday, holding a signboard-unveiling ceremony at its office in central Seoul.

It plans to take over case records on the alleged influence-peddling case related to election nominations at the main opposition People Power Party from the police Thursday.

Earlier in the day, another special counsel, led by special prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon, opened an official investigation into suspicions the then government, including Yoon, tried to cover up the truth behind the death of a Marine during a search for torrential rain victims in July 2023.

By law, the special counsel probe into Kim can last up to 110 days, including 20 days of preparation that have already lapsed, and be extended twice by 30 days each time. The investigation into the Marine’s death can last up to 80 days, including 20 days of preparation, and be extended to up to 140 days.

“We will conduct all investigations in a manner that isn’t excessive or biased,” Min said at the ceremony at his office. “We will do our best to provide proper answers to various suspicions by combining our strengths and pooling our wisdom.”

“We will do our best to thoroughly determine the actual truth,” Lee said at the ceremony at his office.

Together with another special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk, which has already begun its investigation into Yoon’s failed martial law bid, the three teams were appointed by President Lee Jae Myung following his inauguration last month.