Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in ‘Vincenzo’

Many beloved protagonists in Korean TV series are good looking and ride in on their white horses to save beautiful heroines, never engaging in illegal activities.

The black comedy “Vincenzo” on tvN, directed by Kim Hee-won and written by Park Jae-bum, created a fresh dark hero that is far from the stereotype and has few antecedents in Korea.

Vincenzo Cassano, played by Song Joong-ki, is handsome but not always good and clean. He fights against social powers in a way that he did in Italy as a consigliere of the Italian Mafia. He dares to cross moral lines and even use violence to punish evil ones.

This image provided by tvN shows a scene from “Vincenzo.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In an interview with local media on Monday, Song said he was thrilled and satisfied with his character’s weapon of choice even though it looked brutal to some extent. He said Vincenzo could have taken stronger action to crack down on the outlaws.