Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo co-star in new Netflix series ‘Show Business’
Two A-list actors, Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, will star in an upcoming Netflix original series written by acclaimed scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung, the streaming giant said Monday.
Set in Korea from the 1960s to the 1980s, the series, “Show Business (working title),” follows individuals striving for success in the country’s entertainment industry.
“The Glory” star Song Hye-kyo plays Min-ja, an ambitious woman who seizes an opportunity and throws herself into the country’s music industry. Gong Yoo, who has appeared in numerous Netflix series, including “The Trunk” and “Squid Game,” portrays the role of Min-ja’s friend Dong-gu, who pursues success alongside her.
The cast also includes Kim Seol-hyeon, Cha Seung-won and Lee Ha-nee.
The series is penned by Noh Hee-kyung, known for critically acclaimed dramas like “Our Blues” and “Dear My Friends,” and directed by Lee Yoon-jung of “Coffee Prince” and “Cheese in the Trap.”
A release date has yet to be announced.