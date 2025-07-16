Song from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack climbs to No. 6 on Billboard singles chart

A song from the soundtrack for the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” has secured a place in the top 10 of Billboard’s main singles chart, as the popularity of the U.S.-produced film centered on a fictional K-pop girl group continues to grow.

“Golden” sung by Huntr/x, the girl group featured in the film, jumped 17 spots to sixth place on the Hot 100 this week, Billboard said in a chart preview Monday (local time).

Also this week, the song topped both the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and the Billboard Global 200.

This image, provided by Netflix, shows a scene from “KPop Demon Hunters.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Billboard said it marks the first time that a virtual act has topped either chart since they were created in 2020.

An alternate version of “Takedown” sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE also landed on the Hot 100 at No. 86 this week.

It marks the trio’s first entry on the chart as individual artists, not as a group.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, a U.S. film studio, the Netflix original film features the popular girl group huntr/x, who protect the human world from evil spirits.

The musical animation has garnered global attention since its release last month, reaching No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly chart for most popular films on the platform.

Netflix plans to submit “Golden” as a candidate for Best Original Song at next year’s Academy Awards, according to U.S. media outlets, such as Variety and Billboard.