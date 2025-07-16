- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Song from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack climbs to No. 6 on Billboard singles chart
A song from the soundtrack for the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” has secured a place in the top 10 of Billboard’s main singles chart, as the popularity of the U.S.-produced film centered on a fictional K-pop girl group continues to grow.
“Golden” sung by Huntr/x, the girl group featured in the film, jumped 17 spots to sixth place on the Hot 100 this week, Billboard said in a chart preview Monday (local time).
Also this week, the song topped both the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and the Billboard Global 200.
Billboard said it marks the first time that a virtual act has topped either chart since they were created in 2020.
An alternate version of “Takedown” sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE also landed on the Hot 100 at No. 86 this week.
It marks the trio’s first entry on the chart as individual artists, not as a group.
Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, a U.S. film studio, the Netflix original film features the popular girl group huntr/x, who protect the human world from evil spirits.
The musical animation has garnered global attention since its release last month, reaching No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly chart for most popular films on the platform.
Netflix plans to submit “Golden” as a candidate for Best Original Song at next year’s Academy Awards, according to U.S. media outlets, such as Variety and Billboard.