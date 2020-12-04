Son Heung-min scores, helps Tottenham reach Europa League knockouts

Tottenham Hotspur’s Korean star Son Heung-min has found the back of the net for the 12th time this season while helping his club reach the knockout stage in a continental club tournament.

Son scored once in Tottenham’s 3-3 draw against LASK at Linzer Stadium in Linz, Austria, on Thursday (local time) in Group J action at the UEFA Europa League.

In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (R) celebrates with teammate Gareth Bale after scoring a goal against LASK during their Group J match at the UEFA Europa League at Linzer Stadium in Linz, Austria, on Dec. 3, 2020. (Yonhap)

The result moved Tottenham to 10 points on three wins, one draw and one loss with one match to go, good for second place behind Antwerp (12 points), and ensured they will reach the round of 32 regardless of the result in their final group match next week.