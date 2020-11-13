Home   >   Sports   >   Son Heung-min named Premier League’s top player for Oct.

Son Heung-min named Premier League’s top player for Oct.

November 13, 2020

- Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min has been named the Premier League’s top player for October.

The Premier League announced Friday that Son was named the EA Sports Player of the Month for October, having been chosen by a panel of experts, club captains and the public. The South Korean star scored in all three matches and is currently tied for the league lead with eight goals.

This is Son’s third monthly award in his career.

“It’s a big honor,” Son was quoted as saying on the league website. “I want to say thanks to my teammates, as I couldn’t have won this without them.”

Son’s best performance came in Spurs’ 6-1 win at Manchester United on Oct. 4, as he netted two goals and set up another.

The 28-year-old followed that with a goal and an assist against West Ham United before heading in a late winner at Burnley.

Son is the first Spurs player to win the award since Lucas Moura in August 2018.

 

