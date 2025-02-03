Son Heung-min helps Tottenham snap winless skid at 7

Captain Son Heung-min has helped Tottenham Hotspur snap their seven-match winless slide in the Premier League by creating the opponent’s own goal and setting up the insurance marker.

Spurs defeated Brentford 2-0 at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, on Sunday (local time), thanks to a first-half own goal by Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt and a late score by Pape Sarr.

Son’s corner kick from the left side in the 29th minute deflected off Janelt’s back and went in past goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson for the match’s first goal.

Then in the 87th minute, Son threaded a pass between two Brentford players to find the charging Sarr, who beat Valdimarsson to give Tottenham more breathing room.

This was Tottenham’s first Premier League victory since Dec. 15, when they routed Southampton 5-0. Spurs had since posted one draw and six losses, including four in a row, before breaking through against Brentford.

With the long-awaited victory, Tottenham improved to 27 points on eight wins, three draws and 13 losses. They are in 14th place, now 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Son leads his club with seven assists, good for seventh overall in the Premier League. He is tied for fourth on the team with six goals.

Brentford’s South Korean center back Kim Ji-soo was not in the squad list for this match and was thus denied a chance to go up against Son for the first time in his young Premier League career.

Kim made his Brentford debut on Dec. 27, three days after turning 20, and became the youngest South Korean to appear in a Premier League match. But he has played in only one more league match since then.