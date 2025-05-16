Don't Miss
Son Heung-min files complaint against woman claiming pregnancy for money
May 14, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with the police against a woman who allegedly blackmailed him after claiming to be pregnant, police said Wednesday.
The Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul said it is investigating a woman in her 20s and a man on charges of attempted extortion after receiving Son’s complaint last Wednesday.
Son is said to have claimed that the two falsely told him the woman was pregnant in an attempt to extort at least several hundred million won from him in June last year.
Police said they are looking into the case thoroughly to determine its full circumstances.