SM’s British boy band dearALICE drops 2nd single
DearALICE, SM Entertainment’s first British boy group, which was formed under a partnership with Kakao Entertainment, unleashed its second single, “Sweet,” on Friday.
“Sweet” is an upbeat pop song inspired by the music of the early 2000s by pop stars The Neptunes and Justin Timberlake, according to SM.
The new single’s unique percussion and funky guitar harmonize with the members’ vocals. The lyrics also incorporate British sensibilities with phrases like “sip of tea.”
The five-piece group debuted in February with its first single, “Ariana.”
The band joined the “SMTown Live 2025″ tour of SM artists in Seoul last January and in Mexico City and Los Angeles this month. It is also scheduled to perform at the stop in London on June 28.