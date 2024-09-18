SK Group to provide US$300,000 to typhoon-hit Vietnam

SK Group, South Korea’s chip-to-chemical conglomerate, said Wednesday it will provide US$300,000 in humanitarian assistance to Vietnam to help the country cope with the aftermath of a strong typhoon that killed hundreds of people.

SK Group plans to deliver the relief fund later this month to help the affected regions and Vietnamese people recover from the disaster, according to its officials.

Typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful typhoon this year, swept through the northern part of Vietnam, bringing heavy rain and flooding streets and villages for days. The typhoon has left almost 300 people dead and 38 others missing in Vietnam so far.

SK Group has been in partnership with a number of Vietnamese firms, including real estate giant Vingroup and food company Masan Group.