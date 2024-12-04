- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Short-lived martial law causes limited disruptions in entertainment sector
South Korea’s entertainment industry experienced confusion and slight disruptions Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt declaration of martial law, followed by its swift reversal overnight.
Netflix rescheduled a media interview with actress Seo Hyun-jin, who stars in the streaming giant’s Korean original series “The Trunk,” from Wednesday to Friday, after canceling the event just four hours before its original start time.
In a brief notice to reporters, Netflix confirmed that interviews with other cast members, including Gong Yoo, will proceed as scheduled, reversing its earlier statement that updates on potential rescheduling would follow.
The French jewelry brand dinh van canceled a photo wall event originally slated for 9 a.m., citing the political situation. Actress Jung Eun-chae and other celebrities had been scheduled to appear. Similarly, British cosmetics company Jo Malone London reportedly canceled a promotional event where “Queen of Tears” star Kim Soo-hyun, the brand’s Asia Pacific Ambassador, was slated to headline.
Meanwhile, the press event for Wavve’s survival show “Game of Blood” will proceed as planned after internal discussions, despite initial concerns over its venue being in Yeouido, home to the National Assembly.
Singer Lee Seung-hwan initially planned to cancel his concert but reversed the decision after the situation stabilized.
“With the martial law lifted, the concert, ‘Like Black-and-White Movie,’ will go ahead as scheduled. We apologize for the confusion,” he said on his Instagram page.
President Yoon declared emergency martial law late Tuesday amid a political deadlock, throwing the nation into chaos. The crisis was swiftly resolved after the National Assembly voted to end the measure, with the Cabinet formally approving its repeal early Wednesday.