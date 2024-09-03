SHINee’s Onew hopes to make people happy with his songs

Onew, leader of K-pop boy group SHINee, is seen in this concept photo for his third EP, “Flow,” provided by Griffin Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Singer Onew of popular K-pop group SHINee has been deeply thinking about happiness, a theme that heavily influenced his latest release.

“I think it’s wonderful to be someone who can have a positive impact on others and make them happy,” he said during an interview Thursday with a group of reporters.

“It’s a great merit that I can lift someone’s mood. When people tell me they’ve been comforted by my songs, it feels like I’m truly living,” he said.

This introspection led to the creation of his third individual EP, “Flow,” a departure from his previous albums — his first solo album, “Voice” (2018), second EP titled “Dice” (2022) and first full-length solo album, “Circle,” (2023) — which centered primarily on his distinctive voice and emotional expression.

Instead, “Flow,” due out Tuesday at 6 p.m., is designed to resonate more broadly with the public, featuring songs that are easy to follow and enjoy together.

The album is led by “Beat Drum,” an upbeat pop track characterized by “kitsch” vocals in the chorus and a synth melody, according to promotional material from his label, Griffin Entertainment. The lyrics compare the feeling of a racing heart to the rhythm of a drum beat.

Also included are five B-side tracks, all of which maintain a bright and cheerful tone.

“I wanted to become closer to the public, so I put a lot of effort into making songs that are easy to follow,” the 34-year-old explained.

He also tailored the choreography to be accessible, allowing more people to catch on after just one viewing. “I hope even those who don’t know me can feel a bit of positive energy,” he added.

Onew stressed that while his unique voice and emotional depth will continue to be central to his music, his current focus is on expanding his positive influence.

The vocalist also has a goal of creating his own performance brand.

“I think a concert becomes richer and more enjoyable when many people can immerse themselves in it and have fun together. I want to create an atmosphere where it’s not just a performance by me, but an experience where everyone can play together,” he shared.

After taking a hiatus of over 10 months due to health issues, Onew returned to the stage in May.

During the break, the vocalist had the opportunity to attend a Coldplay concert in the United States.

“I loved the excitement and anticipation that I felt while waiting for the show,” he said, expressing hope that audiences would experience the same thrill at his concerts.

Performing in front of fans and reuniting with his bandmates were what he missed the most as he recovered from neck surgery. He lost so much weight after the surgery, making his fans feel concerned and worried about his health.

“Now, I’m in great shape. In fact, I’m so well that it’s almost a problem,” he said with a laugh.

He spent a lot of time traveling to places like the U.S., Japan and Austria during the break, giving himself the space to think deeply on his own.

“While traveling, I learned how to fail. There was a time when I tried to catch a train during a typhoon and ended up sitting on the platform for six hours. Sometimes, things just don’t work out. But I realized that you can always try again later. That was the biggest lesson I learned.”

After this realization, Onew changed his attitude about performing. He used to believe he couldn’t go on stage unless he was 100 percent perfect, but now he’s more open to taking risks.

This new attitude led him to boldly take on producing for the first time while working on this album.

“I challenged myself by getting involved in producing, selecting demo tracks, trying out different ideas and communicating with writers to incorporate my thoughts into the songs. It was a big challenge, but it was a fun experience,” he recalled.

Onew also tried his hand at rapping for the first time.

“I was debating whether to use more melody or try rapping,” he said.

He thought rapping might work, so he gave it a shot, and fortunately, it turned out well.

“This new challenge has become a great motivation for me,” he said.

He has also started taking guitar lessons recently because he wants to play during his concerts.

“I read somewhere that singer Lee Hyori said she started learning something new and that in 10 years, she could become an expert. So I thought, ‘It’s not too late. If I start now, I could be playing in 10 years too.’”