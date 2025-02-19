Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seventeen’s Hoshi, Woozi form new unit, to release first single next month
February 19, 2025
Hoshi and Woozi of K-pop boy group Seventeen have formed a unit and will release their debut single on March 10, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
According to Pledis Entertainment, the duo posted a teaser image for the new single “Beam” on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse and the group’s official social media accounts the previous night.
The album title “Beam” symbolizes the “light” radiating from the two members, the agency added.
“As leaders of Seventeen’s performance and vocal teams — and both born in 1996 — the two members are expected to showcase unmatched quality and chemistry as friends,” the agency said in a release.