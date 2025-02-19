Seventeen’s Hoshi, Woozi form new unit, to release first single next month

Hoshi and Woozi of K-pop boy group Seventeen have formed a unit and will release their debut single on March 10, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

According to Pledis Entertainment, the duo posted a teaser image for the new single “Beam” on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse and the group’s official social media accounts the previous night.

The album title “Beam” symbolizes the “light” radiating from the two members, the agency added.

“As leaders of Seventeen’s performance and vocal teams — and both born in 1996 — the two members are expected to showcase unmatched quality and chemistry as friends,” the agency said in a release.