Seventeen’s EP ‘Semicolon’ breaks 1 million in sales

November 13, 2020

Boy band Seventeen now has two million-selling albums after its latest EP, “Semicolon,” breached the one-million sales mark, its agency said Thursday.

“Semicolon” has sold more than 1.06 million copies since its release on Oct. 19, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from Gaon music chart run by the Korea Music Content Association.

“Semicolon,” released four months after the album “Heng:garae,” features six songs, fronted by the retro-swing lead track “HOME;RUN.”

Woozi, the self-producing band’s primary songwriter, said the new album encompasses a wide variety of genres and sound palettes, including swing music, retro funk and bossa nova, ensuring that a broader group of music fans than ever before can enjoy the team’s work.

In June, the 13-member act earned the title of the second-biggest selling K-pop artist in 2020 after BTS, with “Heng:garae” selling over 1.37 million units.

This image provided by Pledis Entertainment on Oct. 19, 2020, shows the album art for boy band Seventeen's new special album "Semicolon." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo provided by Pledis Entertainment on Oct. 19, 2020, shows members of K-pop group Seventeen posing for photos during an online showcase held at Coex Inter-Continental Hotel in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image provided by Pledis Entertainment on Oct. 19, 2020, shows the album art for boy band Seventeen’s new special album “Semicolon.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

