- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seventeen’s EP ‘Semicolon’ breaks 1 million in sales
Boy band Seventeen now has two million-selling albums after its latest EP, “Semicolon,” breached the one-million sales mark, its agency said Thursday.
“Semicolon” has sold more than 1.06 million copies since its release on Oct. 19, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from Gaon music chart run by the Korea Music Content Association.
“Semicolon,” released four months after the album “Heng:garae,” features six songs, fronted by the retro-swing lead track “HOME;RUN.”
Woozi, the self-producing band’s primary songwriter, said the new album encompasses a wide variety of genres and sound palettes, including swing music, retro funk and bossa nova, ensuring that a broader group of music fans than ever before can enjoy the team’s work.
In June, the 13-member act earned the title of the second-biggest selling K-pop artist in 2020 after BTS, with “Heng:garae” selling over 1.37 million units.
This image provided by Pledis Entertainment on Oct. 19, 2020, shows the album art for boy band Seventeen’s new special album “Semicolon.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)