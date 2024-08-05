Seventeen to drop new EP, begin a world tour in October

K-pop supergroup Seventeen will engage in brisk activities in the second half of this year, releasing a new album and holding a world tour, the group’s agency said Monday.

The boy group will drop its 12th EP in October, Pledis Entertainment said without giving the exact release date or details of the album.

The band’s last release was its hit best-of album, “17 Is Right Here,” released in April.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In addition to the new album, the 13-member group will embark on a world tour, “Right Here,” showcasing its new music across Korea, the United States, and the rest of Asia. The tour will also include a dome tour in Japan, where the band will release a new Japanese single.

Before the tour kicks off, the group will headline the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sept. 8 (German time).

“The members are working hard to prepare diverse content, eager to communicate with CARATs from various regions through music and performances,” the agency said in a press release, using the name of the group’s fandom.