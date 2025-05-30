Seventeen ranks No. 3 in Billboard’s midyear Top Tours worldwide

K-pop boy group Seventeen placed third on Billboard’s 2025 midyear Top Tours chart, earning $120.9 million from ticket sales.

According to Billboard’s midyear boxscore report released on Wednesday (U.S. time), Seventeen sold 842,000 tickets across 30 shows on its latest “Right Here” world tour legs. The report covers the period from Oct. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

Coldplay topped the chart with a gross of $142.1 million, followed by Shakira in second place with $130 million.

Seventeen’s gross nearly doubled from $67.5 million during the same period the previous year, when it ranked No. 16. The surge brought the group to No. 3 on the global list, marking a significant milestone for the group.

Its “Right Here” world tour, which ran from October 2024 to February 2025, covered 14 cities in North America and Asia, including major stops in South Korea, Japan and the United States.

In the K-pop category of Billboard’s Top Tours by Genre, Seventeen led the pack, followed by Ateez and BTS’ J-Hope, who ranked second and third respectively, each grossing over $28 million.

Enhypen and Tomorrow X Together also made the list with $25.6 million and $25.1 million respectively.