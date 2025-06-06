- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Seventeen performs ‘Thunder’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
K-pop boy group Seventeen has appeared on U.S. NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” performing “Thunder,” the lead track from its fifth full-length album “Happy Burstday,” according to the group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment.
The performance, which aired Wednesday (U.S. time), featured synchronized choreography, dramatic lighting and props — including one combining a public telephone and a defibrillator, symbolizing themes of communication and inspiration.
Host Kelly Clarkson introduced Seventeen as “K-pop’s performance powerhouses,” noting its international award wins and record for the highest-selling album in K-pop history.
“Happy Burstday” sold over 2.52 million copies in its first week, marking the highest first-week sales among K-pop releases this year, according to the Hanteo Chart, a South Korean album sales tracker.