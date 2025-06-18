Seoul Int’l Book Fair opens as Nobel win fuels heightened interest

The Seoul International Book Fair, South Korea’s largest literary event, opened Wednesday, featuring over 530 publishers, writers and book-related organizations from 17 countries.

This year’s theme, “A Pillar of Support,” encourages attendees to find their own source of reliance at the book fair in an increasingly harsh reality, the organizers said.

Following author Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in literature win last year, this year’s event is garnering heightened public attention, and all tickets have already sold out.

The organizers anticipate around 150,000 visitors for the fair, which includes booths from approximately 100 overseas publishers and participation from about 430 Korean publishers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Yoon Chul-ho, president of the Korean Publishers Association, said, “Books are our soul, future and nourishment that enriches our lives.”

“I hope this fair becomes a space where visitors share their perspectives and cultures,” he added.

This year, Taiwan serves as the guest of honor. Over 30 Taiwanese authors, including acclaimed novelists, picture book writers and comic creators, will attend the fair, along with 26 publishers and cultural institutions.

“Decision to Leave” director Park Chan-wook, who has said he often draws inspiration from novels, will hold a talk session with literacy critic Shin Hyung-chul on Friday.

In addition, “Cloud Bread” author Baek Hee-na, novelists Kim Ae-ran, Yoon Sung-hui, Sohn Won-pyung, Choi Jin-young, Jung Dae-gun, Jang Ryu-jin, Kim Ki-tae and Kim Ho-yeon are also scheduled to meet with audiences.

In the “Book Talk” sessions, participants will include author Kim Ju-hea, winner of the Tolstoy Literary Award; novelist Kim Geum-hee; Park Jeong-min, an actor and the CEO of the publishing house that released Kim Geum-hee’s book; and authors Kim Cho-yeop, Chung Bora, Cheon Seon-ran and Han Yu-joo.

Former President Moon Jae-in will also visit the fair on Wednesday and Thursday. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, he is scheduled to attend the “Best Book in Korea Awards Ceremony” where he will deliver a congratulatory speech.

The book fair runs through Sunday.