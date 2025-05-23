Satellite photo shows N. Korea’s new warship capsized at shipyard

North Korea’s new warship that failed to properly launch into the sea this week lies partially submerged on its side while being draped over with tarpaulins, a British research organization has said, citing commercial satellite imagery.

The Open Source Centre posted the image taken Thursday of the warship at a shipyard in North Korea’s northeastern city of Chongjin on X, a day after the 5,000-ton naval destroyer’s failed launch ceremony.

“High resolution satellite imagery from @AirbusSpace shows the ship lies partially submerged on its side, tarpaulins draped over the wreckage in a visible attempt to contain the disaster,” it said.

North Korea said Thursday the warship experienced a “serious accident” during its launch and some sections of its bottom were “crushed.” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who attended the ceremony, called the accident a “criminal act” that could not be tolerated.

South Korea’s military said the North appears to have failed in using a side launching technique and the destroyer remains partially capsized in the sea.

On Friday, the North said it has launched an investigation into the accident, while noting that the extent of the damage to the warship is “not serious.”