Samsung unveils new Galaxy S25 series with advanced AI

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled its latest Galaxy S series smartphones, featuring more advanced on-device artificial intelligence (AI) with multimodal capabilities and personalized assistance functions.

Three models of the Galaxy S25 – the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra — were showcased during the Unpacked event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile business division at Samsung Electronics, highlighted the new series’ focus on integrating AI into the operating system to redefine how users interact with technology.

“Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives,” he said during the event.

All three models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a customized version co-developed by Qualcomm Inc. and Samsung.

The company said it is the most powerful processor ever in a Galaxy S series, offering up to 40 percent improved performance in display image scaling quality and power efficiency compared to its previous generation.

The Galaxy S25 series runs on One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-driven user interface, which enhances multitasking by reducing the need for using multiple apps and enabling seamless interactions across applications.

The Galaxy AI agents, equipped with multimodal capabilities, allow the devices to interpret text, speech, images and videos, delivering a more natural user experience.

The Galaxy S25 also features enhanced natural language understanding, enabling users to locate specific photos, adjust display font sizes or perform other tasks with verbal commands.

Its communication services include, in addition, live translation and interpretation features that support 20 languages, along with new call transcription and summarization functions.

The Galaxy S25 series incorporates new tools developed through Samsung’s partnership with Google.

A dedicated side button activates Google’s Gemini assistant, facilitating stable interactions between Samsung and Google apps.

Google’s upgraded Circle to Search feature, first introduced in previous Galaxy models, can recognize phone numbers, emails and web addresses directly on the screen, enabling quick actions with a single tap.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 50 million-pixel ultrawide camera, an upgrade from its predecessor’s 12 million pixels. The ProVisual Engine, powered by AI, ensures ultra-detailed shots in various lighting conditions.

Galaxy AI’s Audio Eraser technology helps the user remove unwanted noise in videos or control audio tones for voices, music or environmental sounds.

The new Galaxy S25 series will be officially launched on Feb. 7 worldwide, the company said.

In South Korea, preorders will run from Jan. 24-Feb. 3, with prices starting from 1.69 million won (US$1,178) for the Ultra model, 1.35 million won for the Plus model and 1.15 million won for the S25.

Samsung Electronics has frozen the prices for the S25 series at the same level as its predecessor.