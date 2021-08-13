- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Samsung group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was released on parole Friday, seven months after he was imprisoned over bribery. The vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. offered a public apology, leaving the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, 25 kilometers south of Seoul, where his supporters, as well as protestors, had been waiting for the tycoon to come out. “I apologize for causing people great concern,” Lee said, briefly speaking to reporters. “I am well aware of those concerns, criticisms and expectations of me.” Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman Samsung Electronics Co., speaks outside the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, 25 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 13, 2021. (Yonhap) hide caption previousnext1 of 3 He was among 810 inmates who were granted parole by the Ministry of Justice in celebration of the Aug. 15 Liberation Day. Some activists strongly complained about Lee’s early release, which they said showed excessive leniency toward him for his corruption. “The Moon Jae-in government conceded (by releasing Lee) that chaebol stay above the law,” a labor activist associated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said outside the detention center. Another protestor said, “I wonder what President Moon is thinking to see the release of Lee” who was embroiled in the abuse of power and corruption scandal that brought down former President Park Geun-hye, Moon’s immediate predecessor, who was impeached and removed from office over corruption. Similar protests took place near Cheong Wa Dae, where more than 1,000 civic groups issued a joint statement condemning the decision to set the business tycoon free. At the same time, Lee’s supporters waved signs that said “We support your efforts for economic development,” and “Please help build the world’s best business.” Lee had been serving time since he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18 in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park. He was seen arriving at the Samsung headquarters in southern Seoul at around 11 a.m. He was convicted of bribing Park and her longtime friend to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at the conglomerate. A grandson of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul, Lee has been running the conglomerate since his father, Lee Kun-hee, suffered a stroke and became bedridden in 2014. Lee Kun-hee died in October. Earlier this week, the ministry said it considered “the country’s economic situation and the conditions of the global economy amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic,” as well as “social sentiment, and (the prisoner’s) behavior and attitude” as factors behind the decision. Lee should abide by parole conditions, such as reporting to the parole office in advance if he plans to move his residence or leave the country for more than a month, among other things. He is also banned from returning to work at Samsung for five years under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. The ministry did not lift the restriction. He is also on separate trial over the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates and the vice chairman’s allegedly illegal use of propofol, an anesthesia-inducing medication.
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, leading presidential hopeful of the ruling Democratic Party, triggered a fierce political controversy Friday by announcing his decision to offer universal COVID-19 relief funds to all provincial residents, in disregard of the central government’s policy of selective relief payments.
Following an agreement by rival parties late last month, the Moon Jae-in government will soon provide individuals in the bottom 88 percent income bracket with coronavirus relief handouts worth 250,000 won (US$214) per person.
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung announces his decision to provide universal COVID-19 relief handouts to all provincial residents in a news conference in Suwon, 50 km south of Seoul, on Aug. 13, 2021. (Yonhap)
But the governor of Gyeonggi, South Korea’s most populous province which surrounds Seoul, said his government will act unilaterally to pay the same relief funds even to the provincial residents who belong to the top 12 percent income bracket excluded from the central government’s relief grants.
Many rival presidential contenders from both ruling and opposition parties immediately leveled criticism at Lee, accusing him of trying to use his governor’s post to boost his presidential bid. They also said that the universal disaster relief scheme by Gyeonggi Province violates the principle of equitable treatment.
Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon, another leading presidential hopeful of the liberal party, said he is worried about how residents in other cities and provinces will react to the Gyeonggi government’s move.
“The whole nation has been accepting the National Assembly’s decision (on the selective relief payments). It should be noted that the principle of fairness may have been undermined,” the former DP leader said.
Rep. Kim Doo-gwan, another presidential contender for the DP, denounced the Gyeonggi governor’s decision as “undesirable.”
“It is desirable to respect a bipartisan agreement that came after consultations among the ruling party, the government and the presidential office,” Kim said in a meeting with reporters in the central city of Daejeon.
Presidential hopefuls from the main opposition People Power Party also poured out harsh criticism against Lee’s policy of universal relief payments.
“Lee has failed to resist the temptation of taking advantage of his governor’s post. He may concentrate on spending taxpayer money recklessly. That may be why he has refused to resign as governor,” said former Jeju governor Won Hee-ryong, one of the PPP’s presidential hopefuls.
Gov. Lee dismissed all criticism against him as groundless in his news conference, saying other cities and provinces can follow Gyeonggi’s universal relief policy to cope with the issue of equitable treatment.
“Being different from other regions is not supposed to be criticized. The difference is the reason why the local autonomous system is enforced,” Lee said.