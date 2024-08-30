Sam Smith releases new edition of ‘I’m Not The Only One’ featuring K-pop diva Taeyeon

Sam Smith released a new version of his smash-hit title “I’m Not The Only One” featuring K-pop star Taeyeon as a project for the 10th anniversary of his debut album, his label said Thursday.

“I’m Not The Only One” is a track on the British pop star’s debut album, In The Lonely Hour, released in 2014.

Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, participated in the 10th anniversary edition of the song, singing parts of the song in Korean, according to Universal Music Group (UMG).

UMG said Smith launched the collaboration project with Taeyeon out of gratitude for the continued love from his fans from South Korea.

Taeyeon also said she is “tremendously happy” to participate in the project, and it is a “great honor” to share talent and passion for music with Smith.

After debuting as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007, Taeyeon also kicked off her career as an individual artist in 2015. She has released hit singles such as “I,” “Rain,” “Why,” “Four Seasons” and “INVU.”