S. Korea’s ICT exports rise 5.8 pct in H1 on global chip demand
South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products rose 5.8 percent in the first half from a year earlier, driven by robust semiconductor sales amid growing demand for data centers, government data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$115.16 billion in the January-June period, up from $108.83 billion a year earlier, the Ministry of Science and ICT said in a press release.
ICT imports rose 5 percent on-year to $70.92 billion in the first six months, resulting in a trade surplus of $44.24 billion in the sector.
By product, semiconductor exports rose 11.4 percent on-year to $73.31 billion, helped by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips and high chip prices.
Exports of computers and communications equipment jumped 10.8 percent to $6.64 billion, while mobile phone shipments increased 9.1 percent to $6.08 billion, the data showed.
However, exports of display panels fell 13.9 percent to $8.7 billion amid growing uncertainty in global consumer markets and inventory adjustments in related industries.
By destination, combined shipments to China and Hong Kong dropped 11.5 percent on-year to $41.98 billion, reflecting weaker semiconductor demand.
Exports to the United States rose 14.5 percent to $14.42 billion, while shipments to the European Union fell 2.7 percent to $5.8 billion.
Shipments to Vietnam increased 10 percent to $19.06 billion, while exports to Japan climbed 5.7 percent to $1.95 billion.