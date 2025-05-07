S. Korean national released 3 days after being kidnapped in Philippines

A South Korean national was safely released Monday, three days after being kidnapped in the Philippines, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

The kidnapping happened early Friday as the individual was traveling by car with two Chinese and two Philippine nationals to Nasugbu, near Manila, for a fishing trip when a group of seven to 10 armed people took them, according to the ministry.

The South Korean national was safely taken into custody by the Philippine police Monday morning and is reported to be in good health. The Chinese nationals have also reportedly been released.

Police have been investigating the case after one of the kidnapped individuals was released on a road and reported the kidnapping at a nearby police station. Police have yet to determine the kidnappers’ identities or motives.

A ministry official said the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines had worked with local law enforcement for a swift release of the national and provided consular assistance to the family members.