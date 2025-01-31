S. Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong signs with Rays: reports

Gold Glove-winning free agent infielder Kim Ha-seong is joining the Tampa Bay Rays on a multiyear contract.

Citing sources, ESPN and MLB.com reported Wednesday (U.S. local time) Kim had agreed to a two-year deal worth US$29 million, with an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.

The South Korean infielder will earn $13 million this year, which will make him the highest-paid player on the Rays. If Kim doesn’t opt out, his $29 million contract would be the fifth-largest free agent pact in Rays history.

Kim, 29, underwent surgery to repair a small tear in the labrum of his right shoulder in October, some two months after hurting the shoulder in a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt. Kim will not be ready to play on Opening Day on March 28 and is aiming to return sometime in May.

Kim played for the San Diego Padres from 2021 to 2024, after making the jump from the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization via posting and signing a four-year, $28 million contract.

Kim enjoyed his best season in 2023, when he won the National League (NL) Gold Glove award at the utility spot and set career highs at the plate with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .749. He played second base, shortstop and third base during that season.

In 2024, Kim served as the Padres’ primary shortstop, as the team moved former All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to second base. Kim’s defense slipped a little bit from his 2023 heights and he also failed to match his offensive success. He finished with 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 22 steals and a .700 OPS in 121 games before suffering his season-ending shoulder injury in August.

Kim declined an $8 million mutual option to become a free agent and is expected to take over as the Rays’ everyday shortstop once he is ready to play again.

With Kim leaving the NL West, two of his ex-KBO teammates will ply their trade on the West Coast: Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants, who will be entering his second big league season, and Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed with the defending World Series champions earlier this month.

This season, The Rays will play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, the spring training home of the New York Yankees. Their usual home, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in October and is not expected to be repaired until 2026.