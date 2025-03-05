S. Korean battery makers showcase new battery solutions at InterBattery 2025

South Korea’s three major battery makers on Wednesday showcased their new battery solutions at InterBattery 2025, the country’s premier battery industry exhibition, as they prepare for the upcoming era of electric vehicles (EVs) after the current slowdown.

LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), the country’s biggest battery firm, unveiled its new lineup of 46-millimeter diameter, cylindrical EV battery cells at the three-day exhibition that lasts through Friday in southern Seoul.

Of the new lineup, the 4680 cylindrical model, measuring 80mm in length, is expected to steal the spotlight as U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc. announced in 2020 that it would use the product in its future vehicles.

Two other 46-series cells are longer versions, measuring 95mm and 120mm in length.

The company expects the 46-series cells to be a “game changer” in the global cylindrical battery market as their energy output is five times higher than the 21mm diameter cells currently used for EVs.

On top of the same 46-series cylindrical models unveiled by LGES, Samsung SDI introduced one more model, measuring 100mm in length at the trade show.

Samsung SDI also joined hands with Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. to exhibit DAL-e and MobED, robots developed by Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB and equipped with the battery firm’s 21mm cylindrical batteries.

Last month, Samsung SDI signed an initial pact with the two carmakers to jointly develop high-performance batteries specifically for robots, with an aim of significantly increasing energy density, output and usage time.

SK On, the battery manufacturing arm of SK Group, displayed all three kinds of battery products — prismatic, pouch-type and cylindrical ones — to show its expanded product portfolio.

On top of the battery lineup, the company introduced immersion cooling technology for EVs in collaboration with SK Enmove Co., the group’s lubricant-making unit.

Immersion cooling refers to a thermal management system that cools heat-generating components by directly immersing them in thermal fluids.

It also developed a wireless management system (BMS), which makes up for shortcomings in conventional BMS. Conventional BMS using wires disrupts the flow of thermal fluids and affects cooling performance.

“The technology, together with BMS, will help significantly improve battery life by reducing temperature variations between battery cells and the risk of fire,” a company spokesperson said.