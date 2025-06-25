Don't Miss
S. Korea welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, commends U.S.’ diplomatic efforts
June 25, 2025
The foreign ministry on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and praised diplomatic efforts led by the United States and other involved countries.
“We hope that all parties will faithfully implement the terms of the agreement so that tensions in the region can be eased swiftly,” the ministry said in a statement.
As a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, South Korea “will continue to participate in the international community’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East,” it added.