- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea urges ‘immediate closure’ of Japanese museum claiming sovereignty over Dokdo
South Korea on Friday strongly protested Japan’s reopening of a state museum asserting territorial claims to Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo, urging its “immediate closure.”
The Tokyo-based National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty reopened earlier in the day after renovations, with upgraded exhibits offering a more “hands-on” experience, according to the museum.
The renovation placed greater emphasis on Japan’s territorial claims to Dokdo, and northern islands disputed with Russia, with museum flyers stating that Japan has been unable to exercise sovereignty over them although the areas belong to the country.
“The South Korean government strongly protests the Japanese government’s reopening of the museum, which is aimed at promoting its unjust claims over Dokdo, and we urge its immediate closure,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a commentary.
“Dokdo is clearly our inherent territory, historically, geographically and under international law. Japan must realize that continuing to make unjust claims to Dokdo does nothing to help develop bilateral relations in a future-oriented manner,” Lee said.
The foreign ministry also called in an official from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge a complaint.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to make sovereignty claims in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.
South Korea maintains a small police detachment on the islets, effectively controlling them.