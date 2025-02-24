S. Korea to host World Cup qualifying matches outside Seoul in March

South Korea will host the next two World Cup qualifying matches outside Seoul in March, the national football governing body said Monday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced venues for the upcoming set of matches in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On March 20, South Korea will take on Oman at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, about 20 kilometers northwest of Seoul. Then on March 25, South Korea will face Jordan at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of the capital city.

Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m.

Countries usually host World Cup qualifiers in their capital cities, and South Korea played their first home match of the third round at Seoul World Cup Stadium in September last year.

However, the next home match, against Iraq in October, was played in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, due to poor pitch conditions at the Seoul venue.

In announcing the venues on Monday, the KFA said it had considered “several factors,” including field quality during cold weather conditions that have stretched into late February.

The domestic K League season kicked off on Feb. 15, the earliest start to a season in league history, and players have complained about subpar field conditions with the mercury staying around zero.

After six matches in the third round, South Korea are leading Group B with 14 points from four wins and two draws. The top two countries from each of the three groups will punch their tickets to the World Cup, and South Korea could grab one during the upcoming homestand.

The Taegeuk Warriors have played at every World Cup since 1986.