S. Korea to host Paraguay in men’s football friendly in Oct.

South Korea will host Paraguay in a men’s football friendly in October as part of their preparation for next year’s FIFA World Cup, officials announced Thursday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the match will be played on Oct. 14, at the end of the Oct. 6-14 FIFA international match window. The venue and the kickoff time will be determined later, the KFA added.

This will be the first match between the two countries since a friendly on June 10, 2022, when South Korea rallied from a 2-0 deficit to eke out a 2-2 draw.

In seven meetings so far, South Korea have had two wins, four draws and one loss against Paraguay.

South Korea, world No. 23, have qualified for their 11th consecutive World Cup by finishing first in Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers.

In the South American qualifying tournament, Paraguay, world No. 48, are in fifth place among 10 nations, with the top six qualifying for the World Cup. Their qualifiers will wrap up with two matches in September.