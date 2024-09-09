S. Korea seeking redemption vs. Oman in World Cup qualifier after dismal showing at home

South Korea will look to redeem themselves in their next World Cup qualifying match against Oman this week following a disappointing performance on home soil to begin the ongoing round last week.

South Korea and Oman will square off for their second Group B match in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. The kickoff is 6 p.m. Tuesday (local time), or 11 p.m. the same night in South Korea.

South Korea, ranked 23rd, couldn’t have scripted a more frustrating start to the third round last Thursday, when they were held to a goalless draw by No. 96 Palestine at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Captain Son Heung-min struck the woodwork in a wide-open chance in the late minutes, while midfielder Lee Kang-in also wasted a few opportunities. Fans who initially jeered head coach Hong Myung-bo, a controversial choice for the job, booed the rest of the team off the field in the capital city.

It prompted defender Kim Min-jae to walk toward a section of South Korean supporters after the final whistle and ask them to calm down, which in turn led to a heated exchange between the Bayern Munich player and fans.

Hong, who was booed every time he was shown on the scoreboard during the match, said afterward he understood where fans came from and he would have to live with their hostile reaction.

Beating 76th-ranked Oman, who lost their first Group B match to Iraq by 1-0, in a resounding fashion would help turn the tide for South Korea and assuage at least some of the irate fan base.

Signs from the Palestine match, however, were not very encouraging.

South Korea’s inability to convert scoring chances, a chronic issue for the Taegeuk Warriors, raised its ugly head Thursday. Hong acknowledged that his team’s problem with finishing around the goal could persist and that his players should have competed at a higher tempo against Palestine.

Hong also said his attacking players were not able to adjust to the opposing defense by changing directions effectively.

His wasted opportunities notwithstanding, Lee Kang-in was the lone bright spot for South Korea against Palestine. With his creative passes, Lee connected with substitute forward Oh Se-hun for a couple of headers that forced goalkeeper Rami Hamada to make difficult saves.

With Lee, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and a pair of Premier League attackers, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hong isn’t short on offensive talent.

“Overall, how we use the talent we have is important,” Hong said. “It’s up to the coaching staff to figure out how to make the most of these players.”

Hong and his team arrived in Oman on Saturday afternoon and had their first training session a few hours later.

Speaking to South Korean reporters in Muscat before the session, Hong asked fans to cheer on the players and direct their anger toward him only.

“No matter what happened outside the stadium, I hope fans will support our players inside the stadium,” Hong said. “I will take all the blame as head coach here. Our players are the ones who have to perform on the field, and I’d appreciate it if our fans try to help those players do their job better.”

Hong’s critics called for the coach’s head even before the Palestine match, and the goalless draw only gave those people more ammunition.

Hong admitted he was still trying to get his bearings amid the chaos surrounding him and his team.

“I’m experiencing these things for the first time,” Hong said of being booed during the match, among other things. “The way we played the last match, what the players are thinking … I don’t know how these things will translate to the next match. The most important thing is for the players to come together. My job is to produce good results in a situation like this. I hope the players will just focus on the match at hand and not worry about anything else.”